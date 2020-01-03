Filed Under:Capitol Heights, Crime, Greenbelt, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman found inside of a car Thursday morning in Capitol Heights.

The victim is identified as Nika Dorsey of Greenbelt.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Ritchie Drive at 5:30 a.m. for a welfare check.

Dorsey was found inside of a car suffering from trauma, according to police.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to develop a motive and identify suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, please call 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

