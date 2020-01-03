Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, the rest of the organization is painting to town purple!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, the rest of the organization is painting to town purple!
Literally! In preparation for the big game, the team’s logo is being painted and popping up at landmarks all across the city.
We’re painting the town purple for the playoffs. 💜#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/nPrjYsbEwT
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2020
The Ravens posted pictures of their logo painted on the sidewalk outside of City Hall, Charles Street and the Inner Harbor!
Related Coverage:
- Top-Seeded Ravens Exhibited Greatness After Mediocre Start
- Ravens Prepare For Playoffs And Potential Exit By Roman
- The Ravens Want Your Letters Wishing The Team Well In The Playoffs
The Purple Caravan was also out in full force Friday. Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe made appearances all across Maryland.
For a complete list of the Ravens’ playoff festivities, click here.
Continue to stay with WJZ all postseason long for coverage.