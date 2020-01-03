  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, the rest of the organization is painting to town purple!

Literally! In preparation for the big game, the team’s logo is being painted and popping up at landmarks all across the city.

The Ravens posted pictures of their logo painted on the sidewalk outside of City Hall, Charles Street and the Inner Harbor!

The Purple Caravan was also out in full force Friday. Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe made appearances all across Maryland.

For a complete list of the Ravens’ playoff festivities, click here.

Continue to stay with WJZ all postseason long for coverage. 

