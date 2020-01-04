BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City officials held a grand opening for three revolutionary “21st-century schools” on Saturday.

School officials said the three elementary and middle school locations – Bay Brook, Calvin M. Rodwell and John Ruhrah – got a two-year, multi-million dollar upgrade.

“It should signify the kind of spaces and expectations we have for all young people in the City of Baltimore,” Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Schools, said.

The new buildings are equipped with new technology to take learning to a whole new level.

“We have drones, and every student will have access to a computer,” Mary Donnelly, Principal of John Ruhrah Elementary, said.

Other upgrades include new projectors, light fixtures, playgrounds and larger classrooms.

“Every child deserves a building that has heating and cooling systems, infrastructure and spacing to support 21st-century teaching and learning,” Mayor Jack Young said.

Students, teachers and parents got a first-hand look inside.

“We can do music, theatre, we can do art,” seventh-grader Justice Jackson said. “The main part I want to do is art because I want to grow up and be an artist and I want to be a vet.”

Officials said these three schools are part of a larger school construction project. So far, 11 schools have already been renovated and 14 others are underway.

The doors officially open Monday to all students so they can get inside and back to learning.