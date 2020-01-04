Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The B&O Railroad Museum unveiled a new exhibit!
The Lines of Sight: Railroad Signs and Signals exhibit features an artful display of historic railroad signs and signals from across the ages and world.
The exhibit showcases a vast global collection of antique railroad signs from Australia, Nigeria, North American and even the former USSR.
There’s also an interactive exhibit with a mini stage and tablet screen welcoming visitors of all ages to be the conductor and learn how to use flag signals for trains in front of a mural of the Harper’s Ferry tunnel.
The Lines of Sight exhibit is included with admission to the museum is on display through March 15, 2020.