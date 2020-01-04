REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested a man who allegedly fatally stabbed a woman Friday afternoon in Reisterstown.
Police say 60-year-old Jimmy Foye Sr. is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail after he allegedly stabbed 43-year-old Irma Lily Garrido Ruiz.
Detectives say Foye Sr. and the victim were in a relationship and lived together, but he had recently moved out.
Baltimore County Police responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. Friday to a home on Woodbench Court.
“Medics responded and later pronounced the woman dead,” officials told WJZ.
A neighbor said she had met both Foye Sr. and the victim.
“We’ve never seen any issues there,” the neighbor said. “The woman that unfortunately was killed was very nice.”
Foye Sr. is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.