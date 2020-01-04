



Craving vegetarian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegetarian restaurants around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Soup’s On

PHOTO: SHIPRA K./YELP

Topping the list is Soup’s On. Located at 11 W. Preston St. in Midtown, it is the highest-rated low-priced vegetarian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp.

The spot’s signature items include “Gourmet soup, salad and frittatas,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. The menu, which changes daily, features “all fresh, local and organic ingredients.”

2. Red Emma’s

PHOTO: WALT L./YELP

Next up is Midtown’s Red Emma’s, situated at 1225 Cathedral St. With four stars out of 173 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

The cafe, which doubles as a bookstore, offers vegan ham macaroni and cheese, hummus and mushroom bacon toast and yogurt and granola, as well as coffee, tea, chai and more.

Yelper Francis N. wrote, “I made it upstairs to meet my friend to order a delicious latte with oat milk and a vegan chick’n tempeh bacon and ranch. The food was delivered to my table timely and hot.”

3. Brown Rice

PHOTO: JADA C./YELP

And finally, Brown Rice, located at 520 Park Ave. in the Mount Vernon Marketplace, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot four stars out of 74 reviews.

The menu features build-your-own veggie or seafood bowls, as well as sweet potato fries, kale and spinach dumplings and more.

Yelper Ufuoma A. wrote, “Great service and the food was so good. Vegetables are very fresh.”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.