ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who is possibly in the Edgewood area.
Ja-Niya Doyle was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and pink and gray pajamas, police said.
MISSING JUVENILE | SHARE – JA-NIYA DOYLE, 15 Y/O.
Last seen wearing a red windbreaker, pink and gray pajamas. Possibly in the Edgewood area. Please call (410) 272-2121 if you know her whereabouts or if you see her. IR#2020-5277. Thank you. #HarfordNews #MissingJuvenile #Missing pic.twitter.com/CGeFOa5dZY
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) January 6, 2020
Please call (410) 272-2121 if you know her whereabouts or if you see her.