Filed Under:Aberdeen, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who is possibly in the Edgewood area.

Ja-Niya Doyle was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and pink and gray pajamas, police said.

Please call (410) 272-2121 if you know her whereabouts or if you see her.

Comments

Leave a Reply