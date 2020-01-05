



The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old Fairfax woman in connection with a bomb threat that was made against Harford Community College on Friday.

Amara Mallory Leonard has been identified as the woman who made a threat in the form of an email sent Thursday, January 3rd, stating someone was going to plant pipe bombs on campus.

The campus was evacuated and classes were canceled the following day as the threat was investigated. A search of the campus for potential explosive was conducted but nothing was found.

Investigators were able to identify the email account the threat was made from and made contact with that person of interest. While interviewing this person they were able to determine they were not the individual responsible for sending the email, but was a victim of an email hack.

It was later determined a person who was previously in a relationship with the person of interest had hacked into his email account and sent the threat.

The suspect was identified as Leonard who turned herself into the Harford County Detention Center on Saturday and is being charged with Threat of Mass Violence, Threat of Arson, False Statement, and Disturbing School Operations.

She is being held without bail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook