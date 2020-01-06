  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A fire breaks out at a vacant building in downtown Baltimore on Sunday night.

It happened inside a building that was previously used by Baltimore City Community College.

Around 9:30 Sunday night, firefighters responded to the call.

As firefighters began to put out the flames in the 6 story building, a witness said there were people inside.

Firefighters escorted 5 people out of the building. No one else was found inside.

Those who left the building were evaluated at the scene and not sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

