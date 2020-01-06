BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A fire breaks out at a vacant building in downtown Baltimore on Sunday night.
It happened inside a building that was previously used by Baltimore City Community College.
Around 9:30 Sunday night, firefighters responded to the call.
As firefighters began to put out the flames in the 6 story building, a witness said there were people inside.
FFs battled at 2-Alarm fire in the 600 blk of E. Lombard St. A witness said people were inside the vacant 6-story bldg. With heavy fire on the 1st floor, FFs escorted 5 people out uninjured. All were evaluated by #BCFD. The cause is under investigation. @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/I7GkQF0srX
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 6, 2020
Firefighters escorted 5 people out of the building. No one else was found inside.
Those who left the building were evaluated at the scene and not sent to the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.