TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the State Prosecutor in Maryland has appointed two new Deputy State Prosecutors, they announced Monday morning.
Of the new appointees is Charles Blomquist, who was most recently the Chief of the Office’s Gun Violence Enforcement Division, comes in after nearly two decades at the Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office.
Coming from the office but shifting to a new role is Sarah David, who served as Senior Assistant State Prosecutor since 2018, also was previously the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Judicial Proceedings Committee in the Maryland General Assembly and as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.
“I am delighted that Charles has joined our Office and that Sarah will be expanding her role. I am confident that our new leadership team will best posture us for future success, and continue to drive our office’s vital mission of combatting corruption throughout the state of Maryland.” said State Prosecutor Charlton Howard.