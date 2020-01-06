Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority warns drivers of express toll lane replacement resulting in temporary toll lane closures of Southbound I-95 in Baltimore Jan. 6 through Jan. 10.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority warns drivers of express toll lane replacement resulting in temporary toll lane closures of Southbound I-95 in Baltimore Jan. 6 through Jan. 10.
Temporary closures are expected to take place on the following lanes:
- Southbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes on Jan. 6 through Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day daily.
Motorists will use adjacent mainline I-95 traffic lanes during the closure, but the closure will not effect morning rush-hour, officials said.
For more information and updates on road conditions, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan