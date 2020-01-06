Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, MDTA, Talkers, Traffic


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority warns drivers of express toll lane replacement resulting in temporary toll lane closures of Southbound I-95 in Baltimore Jan. 6 through Jan. 10.

Temporary closures are expected to take place on the following lanes:

  • Southbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes on Jan. 6 through Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day daily.

Motorists will use adjacent mainline I-95 traffic lanes during the closure, but the closure will not effect morning rush-hour, officials said.

For more information and updates on road conditions, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments

Leave a Reply