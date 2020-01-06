CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police investigators are looking into the death of a state prison inmate Sunday in Allegany County.
Bradley Rinehart, 52, was serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland. The cause and manner of his death will be determined after an autopsy in Baltimore, officials said.
Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services about an inmate death at around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Investigators told them that Rinehart was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.
They added they have identified a potential suspect- also an inmate. He has not been charged yet and investigators said he will not be identified until charges are filed.