BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomes a female chimpanzee who was born just before the New Year in December!

24-year-old chimpanzee Raven had her baby on December 29, 2019 and they have been spending their first week together bonding in a “quiet, off exhibit-area.”

“The baby is gripping well and is very vocal,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager. “Similar to many new moms, Raven needs a lot of support and encouragement. She’s a first-time mom, and we are using behavior training to guide her on how to carry and nurse the baby properly.”

The Zoo said the baby chimp has been spending much of her time cradled in Raven’s arms.

She is the second chimpanzee to give birth at the Zoo recently. The Zoo welcomed in baby Lola in July 2019. Since Raven is a first-time mother, she has been placed in a smaller group of chimps- including Lola and Lola’s mother Bunny.

“These two babies are essential for the long term genetic health of the chimpanzee population in human care, as reproduction in AZA-accredited zoos has been slow the last several years,” said Cantwell. “They will also provide excellent baby-rearing experience for not only Bunny and Raven, but for all of the chimps in our troop. It is very important for all the troop members to be around young babies so that they learn how to properly interact with them. Our guests will get the joy of watching two young chimps grow up and explore their new world together.”

The Zoo has 14 chimpanzees, including the newborn. Raven and her baby will stay behind the scenes for a while to let them strengthen their bond, the Zoo said.