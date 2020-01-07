MARYLAND WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of State. Wet Snow Expected
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Monday that Maryland’s six casinos generated $149,087,494.

That’s  a $706,081 increase, or 0.5%, more than in December 2018.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from December 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $60,612,440, including $45,459,073 for the Education Trust Fund.

Three of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their December 2018 gaming revenue totals.

MGM National Harbor brought in the most money out of the six casinos, bringing in $62,615,156.

 

