Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sun and clouds and a windy Wednesday is on tap after a light snowfall Tuesday which has left frozen slush for the morning commute.

A brief snow shower is possible Wednesday and a strong breeze that can gust past 30 mph is coming as well.

Sunny but cold air will be around Thursday.

A big warmup will ensue Friday, but clouds and rain may arrive at night and continue into early Sunday.

Very warm air will dominate the weekend as we reach the low to mid 60’s both days!

Go Ravens, but it may be a wet playoff game. Bob Turk!

