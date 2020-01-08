CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Waldorf man who has worked in two school systems in Maryland has been charged with sex offenses, officials said Wednesday.
George Andrew Taylor, 34, has been charged with sex abuse of a minor continued course of conduct, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in connection with a sexual child abuse case that was reported in December 2019.
Taylor, who the victim’s family knows, allegedly assaulted the child in both Charles and Calvert County.
Detectives learned Taylor most recently worked in the Calvert County Public School system, and previously worked as a Charles County Public School system building worker between 2014 and 2018.
They added he worked at John Hanson Middle School, T.C. Martin Elementary School and was a junior varsity wrestling coach at St. Charles High School.
Police said they are currently working to learn if anything criminal happened involving a student while Taylor was working in either school system.
Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Taylor and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate to Detective Bringley at (301) 609-6499. The investigation is on-going.