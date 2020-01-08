  • WJZ 13On Air

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving six vehicles blocked multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 83 near Timonium Wednesday evening.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported two of the three northbound lanes were blocked due to a crash between Interstate 695 and Timonium Road. All lanes have since reopened.

Credit: Maryland Department of Transportation

Traffic had been backed up to the I-83/I-695 split.

Maryland State Police said six people were taken to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

