LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving six vehicles blocked multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 83 near Timonium Wednesday evening.
The Maryland Department of Transportation reported two of the three northbound lanes were blocked due to a crash between Interstate 695 and Timonium Road. All lanes have since reopened.
Traffic had been backed up to the I-83/I-695 split.
Maryland State Police said six people were taken to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Crash-NB on the Harrisburg Expressway at Timonium Rd #WJZ pic.twitter.com/TxAZuHYm9r
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) January 8, 2020
