BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could you imagine Lamar Jackson not playing for the Ravens?
Well, according to Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, Jackson could have been a New York Jet. If only the team’s management had listened to him.
David told The Michael Kay Show in New York Tuesday that he had called the Jets front office in 2018 and recommended GM Mike Maccagnan draft Jackson.
Instead, Maccagnan allegedly laughed at him.
“I did call Mike Maccagnan and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson. He kind of gave me the most condescending [reaction]. He laughed at me,” David said.
The Jets ended up drafting Sam Darnold with the no. 3 pick and Jackson went to the Ravens at no. 32.
It’s some sage advice in hindsight — but Ravens fans would have to agree Jackson landed in the right place.