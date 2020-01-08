  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could you imagine Lamar Jackson not playing for the Ravens?

Well, according to Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, Jackson could have been a New York Jet. If only the team’s management had listened to him.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Larry David attends the LA Premiere Of Neon’s “The Biggest Little Farm” at the Landmark Theater on May 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

David told The Michael Kay Show in New York Tuesday that he had called the Jets front office in 2018 and recommended GM Mike Maccagnan draft Jackson.

Instead, Maccagnan allegedly laughed at him.

MORE: Larry David Told Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson, But They Laughed Him Off The Phone

“I did call Mike Maccagnan and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson. He kind of gave me the most condescending [reaction]. He laughed at me,” David said.

The Jets ended up drafting Sam Darnold with the no. 3 pick and Jackson went to the Ravens at no. 32.

It’s some sage advice in hindsight — but Ravens fans would have to agree Jackson landed in the right place.

