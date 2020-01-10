SANTO DOMINGO, DR (WJZ) — Police in the Dominican Republic arrested two men suspected in the robbery of Orioles pitcher Miguel Castro.
Castro was on his way to practice at a baseball stadium on Tuesday afternoon when three men approached him and took his two gold chains at gunpoint. The men then escaped on the motorcycle.
The 25-year-old pitcher said in an Instagram post, the men tried to shoot him but the gun jammed.
After investigating, police identified Willy Medina Castillo, Manuel Loyen Tussaint and Julio Ángel de la Rosa Manuel as suspects.
Para mantener un buen clima de convivencia ciudadana, capturamos hombres que asaltaron pelotero de Grandes Ligas en La Romana. #PolicíaRD #SeguridadCiudadana
Detalles: https://t.co/oFWfAgXNj4 pic.twitter.com/hFornkMFKH
— Policía Nacional República Dominicana (@PoliciaRD) January 10, 2020
National Police also recovered Castro’s two gold chains.
Castillo and Tussaint were taken into custody. Police continue to look for Manuel.