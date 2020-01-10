Comments
LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Students at Duval High School in Lanham had to evacuate the building for a second time this week after another small fire in a bathroom, Prince George’s County Fire said Friday.
Firefighters responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. Friday and put out the fire.
There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters Put Out Toilet Fire At High School In Prince George’s County
Fire investigators are working to determine what led to the fire.
This is the second fire DuVal High School has had in under 24 hours; the first reportedly happened in a toilet.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan