BALTIMORE (WJZ)– As the Ravens prepare to host the Tennessee Titans This Saturday in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Maryland Department Of Transportation is encouraging everyone to take safe options when it comes to getting to the game.

The MTA offers 3 options to get to the game.

The Light Rail offers service directly to M&T Bank Stadium at Hamburg Street.

The Metro Subway offers service to Charles Street, which is a shot walk from the stadium.

Finally, a number of bus routes will get you safely to the stadium. Those include 26, 51, 54, 63, 69, 70, 73, 75, 76, and  94.

For a full schedule, you can go to the MTA’s website, here.

