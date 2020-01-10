GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman Thursday in Gambrills.
Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of indecent exposure in the 1400 block of South Main Chapel Way.
A woman told police she was walking to her car in a parking lot around 1:30 p.m. when she saw a man in a dark-colored vehicle exposing his genitals. The man motioned with his hands to get into the vehicle.
Instead, the woman got into her car, drove home and called police.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the man.
She described him as a white man between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. He was wearing an unknown color of shirt and shorts but was in a dark-colored older style Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.