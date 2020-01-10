Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker can kick and he can sing, and those talents helped him become a finalist for Microsoft’s first-ever “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker can kick and he can sing, and those talents helped him become a finalist for Microsoft’s first-ever “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award.
In a press release, Microsoft said the award is designed to show players’ unique off-field achievements and passions. One player from all 32 teams is up for the award.
Tucker got the Ravens’ slot for being able to sing opera in eight languages.
Fans can vote for their favorite player through 3 p.m. on January 20, with the winner being announced during the league’s annual NFL Honors award show.
To vote, click here.