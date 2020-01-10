Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — This weekend’s divisional-round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will likely bring big bucks for restaurants and bars across the region, and many businesses are gearing up for an influx of fans on Saturday night.
Management at Looney’s Pub in Parkville has been planning for the rush for weeks.
“To get ready for this, we ordered 1,500 pounds of wings,” said Bailey Martin with Looney’s. “We also ordered 150 pounds of shrimp. We also doubled our beer order we normally do for a weekend.”
At Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Dundalk, fans turned out in large numbers for a Ravens rally Friday night.
WJZ has you covered with special Ravens coverage before, during and after the game. Tune in for Purple Playoff Push at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Purple Pregame at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Purple Post Game after the game.
The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.
