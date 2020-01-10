Comments
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 570,000 passengers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over the holiday season, an agency spokesperson said Friday.
Between December 19 and January 5, TSA workers screened 569,834 passengers at BWI Airport alone, the agency said.
Nationwide, the TSA screened nearly 44 million passengers during that period, up for percent from the previous year.
The vast majority of travelers waited in line for less than 30 minutes. the agency said.