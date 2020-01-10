ALL THINGS PURPLEFans Excitement Growing Ahead Of Ravens Matchup. Watch Game On WJZ At 8:15 pm Saturday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMPets.TV
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, BWI Airport, Holiday Travel, Local TV, Talkers, Transportation Security Administration, TSA

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 570,000 passengers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over the holiday season, an agency spokesperson said Friday.

Between December 19 and January 5, TSA workers screened 569,834 passengers at BWI Airport alone, the agency said.

Nationwide, the TSA screened nearly 44 million passengers during that period, up for percent from the previous year.

The vast majority of travelers waited in line for less than 30 minutes. the agency said.

Comments

Leave a Reply