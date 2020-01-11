ALL THINGS PURPLEThe Ravens Are Ready To Face The Titans Tonight! Watch The Game Only On WJZ
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He’s back in!

After about three weeks of rest, the Ravens running back Mark Ingram will be active as the Ravens come up against the Tennessee Titans Saturday night.

WJZ has you covered with special Ravens coverage before, during and after the game. Tune in for Purple Pregame at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Purple Post Game after the game.

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.

For more Ravens coverage, click here.

