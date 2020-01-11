Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He’s back in!
After about three weeks of rest, the Ravens running back Mark Ingram will be active as the Ravens come up against the Tennessee Titans Saturday night.
RB @markingram21 is ACTIVE tonight. pic.twitter.com/RbPEcttUR9
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2020
WJZ has you covered with special Ravens coverage before, during and after the game. Tune in for Purple Pregame at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Purple Post Game after the game.
The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.
