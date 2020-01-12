Comments
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A child was rescued Sunday afternoon from Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County after falling, officials confirmed.
Montgomery County spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that an injured child had fallen from the rocks on Yellow Trail and that Medevac had rescued the child through “hoist evacuation”
Update (~220p 1/12 initial dispatch) Mutual Aid – FredCo – Sugarloaf Mt, Comus Rd, inj child, fall from rocks, @mcfrs PRE709, PE714, UTV714, UT709, RS729, BUTV709, A735, BC705 & others assisted @FCDFRS – PRE709 assisted w/@MDSP Medevac ‘hoist evacuation’ child Pri2 trauma NLT pic.twitter.com/01nYIYsQnw
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 12, 2020
The child has “Pri2 trauma”, Piringer said in an update.