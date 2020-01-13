Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be seasonably mild all week until later Thursday when colder air will move our way.
A storm will be crossing the country and we will be in a position by later Friday night for some snow or a mix to begin over the region.
In areas north and west and across southern Pennsylvania, snow and some sleet and freezing rain may linger longer into Saturday, but at this point, it appears most areas will see a change to plain rain by Saturday.
We will have further updates later this week as new model data becomes available, but we are confident that much colder air will follow on Sunday and Monday.
-Bob Turk