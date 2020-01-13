Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council president and mayoral candidate Brandon Scott introduced new legislation on Monday that he said will close a loophole that allows elected officials to accept gifts from lobbyists.
Current ethics laws prohibit elected officials and their staff from accepting gifts from people they know are lobbyists; the legislation, introduced at Monday’s city council meeting, adds a provision that staff and elected officials cannot accept gifts from people they should reasonably know are lobbyists.
Scott said the new legislation closes a loophole and increases accountability which were significant parts of his legislative agenda.