Baltimore, Baltimore City Council, Baltimore News, Brandon Scott, Ethics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council president and mayoral candidate Brandon Scott introduced new legislation on Monday that he said will close a loophole that allows elected officials to accept gifts from lobbyists.

Current ethics laws prohibit elected officials and their staff from accepting gifts from people they know are lobbyists; the legislation, introduced at Monday’s city council meeting, adds a provision that staff and elected officials cannot accept gifts from people they should reasonably know are lobbyists.

Scott said the new legislation closes a loophole and increases accountability which were significant parts of his legislative agenda.

