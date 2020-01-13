ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a woman allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man in the back with a kitchen knife Friday night in the city.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street at 11:54 p.m. for a reported stabbing where they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his back.
When officers found the woman, identified as 25-year-old Kierra Stafford of Annapolis, they also found the kitchen knife believed to have been used in the stabbing, according to police.
She was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Stafford is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
The man refused medical treatment but later took himself to an area hospital.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan