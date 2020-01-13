Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nationwide outage Monday stopped Marylanders from being able to upgrade to the new REAL ID for hours as the deadline to do so nears.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration said the outage involved a network that connects each state’s motor vehicle agency systems together.
While the system was down, MVA said driver’s license transactions requiring electronic verification were not available. Customers were still able to prevent REAL ID documents without renewing their licenses.
As of 2 p.m., the system was back up and running.
MVA said customers who arrived during the outage were given fast passes to come back later in the day.
People who plan to board flights or access federal government facilities will need a REAL ID by October 1.
