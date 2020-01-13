Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pearl Jam announced a new tour Monday and Baltimore will be among the stops.
The American rock band will play at the Royal Farms Arena on March 28. It’s a part of their tour for their new album, Gigatron. It’s the first album they’ve released in seven years.
Baltimore is one of the 10 stops in the U.S. The band will also play in Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Austria and elsewhere.
Pearl Jam has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide as of 2018.