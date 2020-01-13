BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens officials identified the man who died at the Titans game as Michael Kahler.
They said Kahler stumbled on the steps leading to his seat, fatally injuring himself.
“Our prayers and sympathies go out to Michael Kahler’s family and friends,” the Ravens said in a statement.
“Our security video shows Mr. Kahler’s stumble on the steps leading to his seat. In less than two minutes, a SAFE Management Team member reported the incident. Within three minutes from the stumble, two Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived at the scene and began assessment and treatment,” the Ravens continued. “Within eight minutes of the stumble, an emergency doctor arrived. Within 14 minutes of the stumble, Mr. Kahler received additional emergency treatment in a nearby First Aid Room, and 15 minutes later, Mr. Kahler was transported in an ambulance to Maryland Shock Trauma.”
