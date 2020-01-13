BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The sting of the Titans upset over the Ravens Saturday is still being felt around Baltimore Monday.

Despite winning, it seems some Tennessee players had great things to say about the Ravens offense, especially Lamar Jackson.

Players called Jackson the current G.O.A.T, an elite athlete and the “heartbeat” of the team.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill briefly spoke to Jackson after the game, calling him a “special player.”

“Lamar is a guy I respect. I remember watching him in college at Louisville,” Tannehill said. “He’s a special player. He’s fast. He’s elusive. He can fling it. First time, I got to see him in person, so he’s a special player, he’s really fun to watch and I wish him the best.”

Coach Mike Vrabel said the big lead helped the team with momentum and to combat the Ravens offense.

“We knew we had to do it with some turnovers and fourth-down stops. That’s the only way we can do it — by making [Justin] Tucker kick field goals. [Jackson] is a fantastic player, and he’s going to be amazing for this league,” Vrabel said. “I give [credit to] a lot of players. They were ready to go. The coaches did a great job. [The players] were ready to play, and they executed.”

“I mean [Jackson] is just as dangerous when he drops back to throw it as when they designed to read somebody. We knew we weren’t going to just completely eliminate a dynamic player, but it certainly helped. I thought we played the situations very good when we got down in the red zone,” Vrabel added.

Safety Kevin Byard said Jackson was the no. 1 key to the game, calling him the current “G.O.A.T”

“We understood he was the No. 1 key to this game. He was the heartbeat. He makes everything run. He’s an elite athlete. We understood that, but I think we did a great job coming in and playing with poise,” Byard said.