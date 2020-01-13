BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a robbery that happened over the weekend.
Officers responded to the area of Southerly Road and Alley 29 in Brooklyn at around 9:30 p.m. on January 10. A 28-year-old woman said she was approached by two suspects, one who displayed a handgun and demanded her purse.
The victim gave them the purse and they fled. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the suspects.
The woman wasn’t injured in this incident, police said.
Police said the suspects are described as a white person who was 5’5″ and wearing dark clothing, gender unknown, and a black man in his 20s, 5’5″ also wearing dark clothing with a thin build.
Northern District detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.