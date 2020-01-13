ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If you haven’t gotten your voter registration all set by now, you have one more day to get it done.
You have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to register to vote in the upcoming Special Primary Election for the 7th congressional district.
The deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, update an address and request a polling place reassignment for this election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
This specifically affects Maryland residents in the 7th Congressional District who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered- including 17-year-olds who will be 18-years-old on or before the April 28, 2020 Special General Election.
And a reminder: only voters registered as Democrat or Republican are eligible to vote in the Special Primary Election.
Paper voter registration applicants have to hand-deliver or mail their form to the voter’s local board of elections, and must be delivered by 5 p.m. on Tuesday and a mailed application has to be postmarked January 14.
You can find an application:
- Local boards of elections
- Motor Vehicle Administration offices
- State Department of Health offices
- Local Department of Social Services offices
- Offices on Aging
- Division of Rehabilitation Services
- The MTA Paratransit Certification Office
- Recruitment offices of the U.S. Armed Forces
- Public institutions of higher education
- Marriage license bureaus
- Post offices
- Public libraries
- State Board of Elections
Voters and members of the military, their spouses and dependents who are overseas and who do not have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID, may also register or change their address or party affiliation online using different identifying information.