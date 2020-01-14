SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said he fell asleep while driving under the influence and crashed into a number of vehicles at a car dealership.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of North Salisbury Boulevard and Pine Way on the city’s north side.

Maryland State Police said the driver of a black Toyota Tacoma, later identified as Kevin Charles Harris, fell asleep behind the wheel before crashing into a utility pole and then into several vehicles being sold by Safford Kia.

The Salisbury Fire Department said the vehicles were all Jeeps.

Police said Harris admitted to being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash caused an estimated $225,000 in damage to the dealership’s vehicles.

Power was off in the area while crews fixed the broken pole, fire officials said.

Online court records show Harris was also arrested last week for driving under the influence of alcohol on Route 50 west of Ocean City.