Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged 20-year-old Tysheek Judkins in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Deshawn Ramsey of Cockeysville that happened in December 2019.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged 20-year-old Tysheek Judkins in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Deshawn Ramsey of Cockeysville that happened in December 2019.
Judkins recently turned himself in to the Prince George’s Corrections Department.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Dean Drive at 9:30 a.m. on December 27 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Ramsey inside of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Judkins shot Ramsey during an illegal drug transaction, police said.
He is charged with first-degree murder, other related charges and held without bond.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan