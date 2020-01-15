BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal prosecutors have charged another Baltimore police officer in connection with a BB gun planting incident from 2014.

According to the five-count indictment, Robert Hankard, 43, has been with the BPD since 2007 and was promoted to detective in 2014.

He’s being indicted on federal charges related to allegations that he provided a BB gun he knew would be planted on a suspect, falsified an application for a search warrant and an arrest report in a second incident where drugs were planted on a suspect, as well as that he falsely testified to a federal grand jury in a federal investigation.

The charges stem from Sgt. W.J. striking someone with his vehicle in March 2014 and calling another officer asking for a BB gun to plant to justify his actions running the man over. The officer then planted the BB gun underneath the vehicle.

The man, known as “D.S” in the indictment, had no guns or drugs on him at the time of his arrest. He was taken from the scene of his arrest to a hospital, in custody, where drugs were recovered from him.

He was then charged with possession, use and discharge of a gas or pellet gun- for the BB gun that was planted at the scene of D.S.’s arrest and a number of drug offenses.

“D.S.” was detained until April 2014 but the charges were dismissed in 2015.