CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night in Catonsville.
Police were called to the 100 block of S. Belle Grove Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man outside of the location.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide: Just before 6:30 pm #bcopd responded to the 100blk S. Belle Grove Rd, 21228. Officers arrived and located a male victim outside the location. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives are on scene. More details to follow. ^SV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 16, 2020
Police have not yet released any further information.