CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night in Catonsville.

Police were called to the 100 block of S. Belle Grove Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside of the location.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not yet released any further information.

