ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a man was robbed Tuesday night.
Officers responded to an apartment building in the 1100 block of Madison Street at 8:30 p.m. for a report of blood on the stairwell floor.
Soon after, they found a man on Hilltop Lane who said he was in the stairwell of the building when a group of suspects approached him, assaulted him and stole his money.
The victim refused medical treatment for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-280-CLUE.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan