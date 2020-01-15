Filed Under:Crime, death investigation, Local TV, Marcus Shabazz, Maryland, Maryland News, Oxon Hill, Talkers, Washington DC

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marcus Shabazz of Washington DC who was reported missing in Oxon Hill on January 12, 2020.

Officers responded to a wooded area in the 1500 block of Iverson Street at 7:30 p.m. on January 14 where they found Shabazz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

