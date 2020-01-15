OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marcus Shabazz of Washington DC who was reported missing in Oxon Hill on January 12, 2020.
Officers responded to a wooded area in the 1500 block of Iverson Street at 7:30 p.m. on January 14 where they found Shabazz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Death Investigation in Oxon Hill is now being investigated as a homicide. Victim is Marcus Shabazz of DC. https://t.co/5dmDG0an2C
Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspect(s).
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan