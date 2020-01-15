BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beautiful sunny afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 50’s on Wednesday made for a perfect mid-winter day!
A cold front will cross the region on Thursday, and it will become windy and colder all afternoon. By nighttime, we will fall back into the 20’s as the winds begin to die down.
On Friday, a sunny but cold day is on tap to end the week.
On Saturday, a batch of precipitation will develop and with temps in the low to mid 30’s. We expect a period of wet snow and sleet for a while, before changing to rain, as we stay well above freezing.
Sun will return on Sunday, but some locations could see a trace to an inch locally, and one to two inches of snow and sleet well north and west of the city on Saturday.
Stay tuned! Bob Turk