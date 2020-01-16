



Good news for all you foodies; 62 restaurants in Baltimore County will be serving up mouth-watering meals and divine deals for restaurant week.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week will begin Friday, January 17, and run through Saturday, February 1.

Diners will be able to try new restaurants, and even their favorites, at a discounted price for brunch, lunch and dinner, from $15 to $35.

This is your chance to satisfy those taste buds and sample all that Baltimore County has to offer. From chicken pot pies to sweet tooth cravings, and of course, you can’t forget about Maryland’s very own crowd favorite- crab cakes.

“To represent the thing that Pappas is known for is the crab cakes,” Justin Windle, of Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar, said. “To represent Maryland and Baltimore County, and the thing that everyone loves, it’s truly a blessing to serve the public.”

Other Baltimore County restaurants say they enjoy seeing a boost in sales during the slow season.

“So come and visit us, because it’s a big experience,” Anna Dipierno, Owner and Executive Chef of Il Basilico, said. “Come hungry!”

For a full list of restaurants participating in Baltimore County Restaurant week, click here.