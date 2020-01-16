GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Christopher Crawford, 40, of Waldorf was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for production of child pornography involving two minors.
According to his guilty plea on January 5, 2018, Crawford agreed to a search of his cell phone that revealed videos and images of two minor girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct and documenting Crawford’s sexual abuse of them.
Officers executed a search warrant of Crawford’s home and car on February 15, 2018, where they found electronic media and devices containing files of the two minor girls engaged in sex acts or simulated sex acts with Crawford and other sexually explicit images, the plea said.
His sentence began on January 15, 2020.
The judge also ordered that, upon his release from prison, Crawford must continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, as part of his lifetime supervised release.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan