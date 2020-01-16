BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surprising video that shows what appears to be two young men hanging on and dancing on the rear bumper of a Maryland Transit Authority bus is making its rounds on Twitter.

A picture also surfaced that shows two people sitting legs-crossed in the back hatch of an MTA bus near a northeast Baltimore intersection.

“The safety of our operators and passengers is the first priority for the Maryland Transit Administration,” officials said in a statement.

In reference to the photo, the MTA said that the incident “appears to be a result of tampering” and that they are evaluating additional safety precautions that can be implemented to ensure that the back panels on buses are tamper-proof.

WJZ showed the video to people waiting for their buses on Wednesday.

“I haven’t seen anything like that in years,” one resident said. “When I was younger, they used to do that.”

“Man, they’ve got a grip on it some kind of way, huh,” another resident said.

While some residents said the kids are just having fun, others said they’re putting themselves and others in danger.

“Hazard to the bus driver, people on the bus and then the people behind them,” a resident said.

MTA said the public should notify police if they witness any similar incidents.