



Just two weeks into the New Year, officials in Baltimore County have seen an upward trend in carjackings and other violent crimes in the area.

So far this year, Baltimore County Police have responded to three carjackings and three homicides.

The uptick in crime has caught the attention of state leaders and residents.

Brian has lived in Baltimore County all his life.

“My wife goes to work at 4:30 in the morning, so knowing that she’s out walking around by herself, it’s very concerning for her safety,” Brian said.

Brian said he bought a Ring doorbell camera once the carjackings started.

“It was the first thing I bought,” he said.

Baltimore County Police are also investigating three homicides.

The most recent homicide happened Wednesday night. Arnold Gilbert II, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body on South Belle Grove Road. He would have turned 30 Thursday.

“We continue to try to address the trends that we’re seeing,” Shawn Vinson, of Baltimore County Police, said. “Any problems that we can address with resources and personnel.”

Maryland State Delegate Nic Kipke also weighed in on area crime. At a press conference, he referenced the third carjacking in two weeks in the Timonium area. The target was a 68-year-old woman leaving a Wallgreens on York Road.

“The poor woman was stomped in the chest,” he said. “That’s someone’s grandmother.”

Residents said they continue to keep an eye out and stay one step ahead.

“You have to be on guard all the time,” John Hammel, a Baltimore County resident, said.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the recent crimes to come forward with information.