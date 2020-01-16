Ovechkin's Hat Trick Helps Capitals Beat DevilsAlex Ovechkin took a stick to the face and put three pucks in the net for a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Odds Are In The Ravens' Favor For A 2021 Super Bowl, According To VegasAccording to SuperBookUSA and Caesars Entertainment, the Ravens have the second-best odds to win the 2021 Super Bowl.

John Harbaugh Named Pro Football Writers Of America's Coach Of The YearThe Pro Football Writers of America has named Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh its 2019 NFL Coach of the Year.

'I'm Not Taking Anybody's Crap,' Says Aubrey Edwards, Female All Elite Wrestling RefereeAll Elite Wrestling's first full-time female referee, Aubrey Edwards, talks about her strong in-ring presence and being a role model for the young women watching.