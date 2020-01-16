BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Overnight, clear to partly cloudy, breezy and colder with a low of 24-30 degrees. Winds NW 10-18 mph.
Friday, mainly sunny, but temperatures only in the mid 30’s. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Friday night, increasing clouds low mid 20’s.
Saturday, look for a period of snow from about 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. until noon, and mixing with sleet and rain, then changing to all rain by afternoon as we warm to mid to upper 30’s.
Areas well north and west of the city will see a longer period of mixed precipitation where one or two inches may accumulate. In the city, we may see a half-inch or so.
Sunday, look for sunny and slightly milder air with a high of 41.
Colder air will follow for Monday into Wednesday of next week.
Updates coming tomorrow, with regard to the Saturday winter event. Bob Turk!