WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A Hampstead man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.
William Cox, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree rape.
Cox was prosecuted for the abuse which began in 1979 and continued through 1986.
The victim was seven when the abuse began.
The abuse was reported to officials once the victim became an adult.
Cox was arrested in August of 2018 by members of the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Center.