MARYLAND WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Snow Forecasted For Saturday
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of a chocolate lab in Calvert County.

The dog was found wrapped in a blanket with other evidence suggesting that it had been dragged.

Calvert County Animal Control officers responded to the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail pair on Dec. 16, 2019. When officers arrived, they found the dog wrapped in a multi-colored blanket with a tow chain and rope tied on the end to a cinder block and the other around the dog’s abdomen.

They reported that the dog also suffered numerous injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.

